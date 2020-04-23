Laredo Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,623 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 941% compared to the typical volume of 252 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

LPI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,692,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.55. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPI shares. MKM Partners upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

