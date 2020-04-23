Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Nomura

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Nomura from $55.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LVS. Nomura Instinet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

LVS stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.96. 19,513,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,172. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,124 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 176,625 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $2,842,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

