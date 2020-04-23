Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

LVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of LVS traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,513,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,172. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $34,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

