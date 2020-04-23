Laurentian Lowers PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target to C$4.75

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Laurentian from C$5.10 to C$4.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.80 to C$5.30 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

