Lawson Products (LAWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. On average, analysts expect Lawson Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management acquired 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $401,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,450.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $600,574. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.