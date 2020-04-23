Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,380.23.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $45.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,408.67. 1,729,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,247. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,978.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,883.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.