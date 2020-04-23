Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 5,597 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.35.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,541,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,785,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.71. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.