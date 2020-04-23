Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,083,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.