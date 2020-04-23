Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 14,125 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,051,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,835. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

