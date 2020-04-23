Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 4,286 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,495,000 after purchasing an additional 164,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $747,888,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,001,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

NYSE AGN traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $186.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,495. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

