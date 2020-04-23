Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,058 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.02. 1,132,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

