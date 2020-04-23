Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,177,594,000 after buying an additional 1,345,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,062,524,000 after buying an additional 269,662 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,649,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $952,626,000 after buying an additional 1,715,395 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,846,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,478,700. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

