Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 64,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.65. 473,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,386. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $133.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.