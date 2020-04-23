Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $18.64 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,016,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,345,529. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73.

