Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $21.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,852 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,544,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,809,000 after acquiring an additional 798,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.55. 6,191,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.73 and its 200-day moving average is $154.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

