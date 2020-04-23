Legacy Private Trust Co. Invests $7.88 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.51. 1,791,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,128. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.