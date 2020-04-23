Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Allstate by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.73.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.45. 1,672,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,362. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.06.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.