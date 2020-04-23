Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.45. 7,712,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,633. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

