Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,070. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

