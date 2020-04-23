Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 16,245 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,245 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,162,000 after buying an additional 961,922 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after buying an additional 430,765 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after buying an additional 322,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,531,000 after buying an additional 246,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.73 and its 200-day moving average is $113.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

