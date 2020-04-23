Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 20,566 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,566 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,897,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,172,132. The company has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.