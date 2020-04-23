Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 4,729 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $63.92 and a 12 month high of $70.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

