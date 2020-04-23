Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 8,076 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,951,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.67.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.