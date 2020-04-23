LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

Media headlines about LendingClub (NYSE:LC) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. LendingClub earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected LendingClub’s ranking:

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,237. The company has a market cap of $451.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,195.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $57,722. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.