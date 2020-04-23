Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lendingtree from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lendingtree from $295.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

Shares of TREE opened at $206.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Lendingtree has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.94, a PEG ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Lendingtree by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,067,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lendingtree by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

