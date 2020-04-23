Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Shares of LII traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,568. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.33.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

