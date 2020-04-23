Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

LII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

NYSE:LII traded up $4.54 on Thursday, reaching $175.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,568. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.33. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The firm had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,194,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

