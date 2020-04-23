Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Lennox International worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LII stock opened at $170.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.33. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The company had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

