Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 303.98% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

