LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stake Raised by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 147.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of LGI Homes worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGIH stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.43. 348,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.98. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

