LHT (LHT) Trading 54.8% Higher Over Last Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. LHT has a total market cap of $484,150.83 and approximately $150.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000110 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000106 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

