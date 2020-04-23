Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Thursday.

LON:LGRS opened at GBX 97 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63. Loungers has a 12-month low of GBX 82.60 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 272.60 ($3.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 million and a P/E ratio of -26.22.

In other news, insider Alex Reilley purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £85,200 ($112,075.77).

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

