Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AA (LON:AA)

AA (LON:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of AA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AA from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 73.75 ($0.97).

Shares of LON AA opened at GBX 24.20 ($0.32) on Thursday. AA has a 12 month low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $146.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.57.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

