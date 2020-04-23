Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Smart Metering Systems to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SMS opened at GBX 598.88 ($7.88) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 589.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $653.65 million and a PE ratio of 171.11. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742 ($9.76).

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smart Metering Systems will post 2523.9999046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Alan Foy purchased 80,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £466,128.10 ($613,165.09).

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

