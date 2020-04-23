Lifull Co Ltd Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

Lifull Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lifull in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lifull’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifull from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:NXCLF traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 1,140 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. Lifull has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.08 million.

About Lifull

Lifull Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL HOME'S PRO a communication platform; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; and Trovit, an aggregation Website.

