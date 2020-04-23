Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 61,307 shares in the last quarter.

LGND stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.54. 15,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,883. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 65.66, a current ratio of 66.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $43,461.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,913 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,190.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $104,545.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 163,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,179.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,048 shares of company stock valued at $257,359 and have sold 16,936 shares valued at $1,728,908. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

