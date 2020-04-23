Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00 to $0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million to $235 million from $223 million to $235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.09 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLNW. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,352,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,993. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.00 million, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $198,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,623.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,466 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

