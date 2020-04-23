LINKA (LINKA) Market Capitalization Hits $5.00 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, LINKA has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One LINKA token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $25,330.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

