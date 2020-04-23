LiquidApps Reaches Market Cap of $4.39 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $60,788.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002555 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,031,427,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 575,057,152 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.