Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00013788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, COSS, Livecoin and Exrates. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $128.10 million and $4.74 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013578 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005638 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 139,297,872 coins and its circulating supply is 123,243,260 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Upbit, Bitbns, BitBay, Binance, Coindeal, COSS, OKEx, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Huobi, Coinbe, Livecoin, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Gate.io, CoinEgg and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

