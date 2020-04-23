Litecoin (LTC) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.83 billion and $4.89 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $43.89 or 0.00582052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z, Independent Reserve and Coinroom.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006745 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,578,306 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

