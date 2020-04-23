Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,800 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 108,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

