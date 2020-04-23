Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $10.70 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.83. 12,315,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,914,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

