Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,400 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,247 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.77. 2,228,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

