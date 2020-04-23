Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 23,500 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.4% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,653,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,173,492. The company has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.