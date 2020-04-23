Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. 21,886,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,832,631. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.