LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

LKQ traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,490. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,505,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

