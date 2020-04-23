Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 43 at HSBC

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price cut by analysts at HSBC from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 43 ($0.57) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 47 ($0.62) to GBX 46 ($0.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 52.40 ($0.69).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 29.72 ($0.39) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.89. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74.

In other news, insider Sarah Legg bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

