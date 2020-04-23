Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after purchasing an additional 93,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $380.62. The company had a trading volume of 52,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.81 and a 200-day moving average of $387.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

