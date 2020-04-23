Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires 20,900 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,983 shares of company stock valued at $65,208,495. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.72. 6,275,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

